PFL 1: Lazar Stojadinovic believes opponent’s style will “bring out the best in me”

The “Bronx Bomber” Lazar Stojadinovic is making his PFL (Skilled Battle League) debut this weekend, trying to get one step nearer to the million greenback payout. The World Legion Champion signed with PFL, Stojadinovic opened up in regards to the signing, and the plain promoting level of a giant paycheck.

“One factor that steered me towards PFL was the event,” Stojadinovic advised MyMMANews. “I just like the format they acquired going, it makes lots of sense a great way to combat the perfect on the earth. As a substitute of up and comers, instantly you’re thrown into the perfect on the earth. I’m 32 now, I don’t need to come up within the rankings,” Stojadinovic continued. “I’m not a 24-year-old who has time to climb up within the rankings for two or 3 years.”

The Xtreme Couture fighter, Stojadinovic, is ready to fulfill undefeated Molid Khaybulaev (15-0-1) on April twenty third within the first of PFL’s 2021 season. Khaybulaev competed in PFL’s final event going 1-0-1 with a no contest.

“I count on an explosive, well-rounded, Russian fighter,” Stojadinovic said. “I don’t actually see too many weaknesses in his sport. His fashion will assist convey out the perfect out of me. Very aggressive, I do finest with these guys.”

All through his profession, the New York born now Vegas native has relished within the underdog position given to him. As we step nearer to PFL’s 2021 season, it appears Stojadinovic but once more will declare the title of underdog. The Vegas odds presently have him as an almost +300 energetic line. This doesn’t trouble the 32 yr previous, in actual fact, he loves it.

“I’m not likely talked about,” Stojadinovic laughed. “I’m not likely taken critical within the event, I like that, put me in that scenario. I really like when that occurs, one in all my favourite issues, go away individuals with their jaw open.”

Watch the total interview with PFL’s Lazar Stojadinovic above.

Joe McDonagh

A Boston native, lover of sports activities (sure Boston Sports activities) and MMA. Overlaying the Northeast regional scene. A contributor with myMMAnews, Cageside Press and Fancied MMA