PFL 1 results – 2021 season kickoff of the Professional Fighters League

The 2021 season of the Skilled Fighters League kicks off tonight, with PFL 1, headlined by an thrilling light-weight bout between multiple-time world champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and prime contender Clay Collard. Pettis (24-10) is a former UFC and WEC Light-weight Champion and shall be making his promotional debut with the PFL. He’s coming off back-to-back wins. Collard (18-8-1), additionally making his PFL debut, has received 4 of his final 5 fights. The occasion will happen within the PFL Common Season Bubble on the Ocean Resort On line casino in Atlantic Metropolis, New Jersey.
Additionally on the cardboard, 2018 and 2019 PFL Light-weight Champion Natan Schulte faces Marcin Held within the co-main occasion. Schulte (20-3-1) who hails from Brazil, has reigned over the PFL’s light-weight division up to now two seasons. Poland’s Held (26-7) steps into the PFL cage for the primary time following stints with the UFC and Bellator.
Moreover, 2018 and 2019 PFL Featherweight Champion Lance Palmer will make his 2021 season debut towards highly-touted newcomer Bubba Jenkins. An NCAA Division I All-American, Palmer (22-3) is undefeated within the PFL, and is on an 11-fight profitable streak. Jenkins (14-4) shall be making his PFL debut off the energy of a three-fight profitable streak. He’s a former BRAVE CF Bantamweight Champion.
PFL 1 outcomes under:
Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard
Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held
Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Movlid Khaibulaev vs. Lazar Stojadinovic
Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins
Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez
Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Joilton Lutterbach vs. Raush Manfio
Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Akhmed Aliev Mikhail Odintsov
Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Chris Wade vs. Anthony Dizy
Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond
Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Brendan Loughnane Vs. Sheymon Moraes