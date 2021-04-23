LATEST

PFL 1 results – 2021 season kickoff of the Professional Fighters League

PFL 1 results - 2021 season kickoff of the Professional Fighters League

The 2021 season of the Skilled Fighters League kicks off tonight, with PFL 1, headlined by an thrilling light-weight bout between multiple-time world champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and prime contender Clay Collard. Pettis (24-10) is a former UFC and WEC Light-weight Champion and shall be making his promotional debut with the PFL. He’s coming off back-to-back wins. Collard (18-8-1), additionally making his PFL debut, has received 4 of his final 5 fights. The occasion will happen within the PFL Common Season Bubble on the Ocean Resort On line casino in Atlantic Metropolis, New Jersey.

Additionally on the cardboard, 2018 and 2019 PFL Light-weight Champion Natan Schulte faces Marcin Held within the co-main occasion. Schulte (20-3-1) who hails from Brazil, has reigned over the PFL’s light-weight division up to now two seasons. Poland’s Held (26-7) steps into the PFL cage for the primary time following stints with the UFC and Bellator.

Moreover, 2018 and 2019 PFL Featherweight Champion Lance Palmer will make his 2021 season debut towards highly-touted newcomer Bubba Jenkins. An NCAA Division I All-American, Palmer (22-3) is undefeated within the PFL, and is on an 11-fight profitable streak. Jenkins (14-4) shall be making his PFL debut off the energy of a three-fight profitable streak. He’s a former BRAVE CF Bantamweight Champion.

PFL 1 outcomes under:

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Anthony Pettis vs. Clay Collard

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Natan Schulte vs. Marcin Held

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Movlid Khaibulaev vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Lance Palmer vs. Bubba Jenkins

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Joilton Lutterbach vs. Raush Manfio

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)
Akhmed Aliev Mikhail Odintsov

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Chris Wade vs. Anthony Dizy

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Jo Sungbin vs. Tyler Diamond

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)
Brendan Loughnane Vs. Sheymon Moraes

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com
– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out by myself and enlist a employees of writers and photographers that might assist me obtain my objective of telling tales that might in any other case go untold. We delight ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.
– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Critically….. I watch a number of films.

