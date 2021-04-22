The Skilled Fighters League held the official weigh-ins for PFL 1, the league’s 2021 season opener.

The PFL debut of Anthony “Showtime” Pettis was made official when the MMA icon tipped the scales at 156-pounds. His opponent, hard-hitting striker Clay Collard got here in at 154.6-pounds. The lightweights will take their first steps in direction of the 2021 PFL title and the $1 million championship prize after they enter the PFL SmartCage tomorrow night time.

Two-time light-weight PFL champion Natan Schulte additionally got here in proper on the 156-pound restrict to kick off his 2021 marketing campaign in hopes of notching his third consecutive PFL title. He’ll face Polish leg-lock knowledgeable Marcin Held who weighed in at 155.8-pounds.

Lance Palmer, one other two-time PFL champion, will look to cement his place atop the PFL featherweight division as soon as once more when he takes on a well-known foe in Bubba Jenkins. The 2 had been each standout wrestlers by means of their faculty careers who proceed their rivalry in MMA. Palmer weighed 145.4 whereas Jenkins got here in at an excellent 146-pounds.

The one fighter to overlook weight is light-weight contender Mikhail Odintsov, who weighed in at 156.4 lbs. Consequently, Odintsov will obtain a one level penalty within the light-weight division, and he shall be ineligible to earn factors within the struggle, no matter consequence. Akhmed Aliev, in the meantime, will obtain an automated 3 factors within the light-weight division standings and shall be eligible for bonus factors, ought to he have the ability to end the struggle. Odintsov can even forfeit 20% of his complete struggle purse to Aliev.

OFFICIAL PFL 1 WEIGH-IN RESULTS:

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)

Anthony Pettis (156 lbs.) vs. Clay Collard (154.6 lbs.)

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)

Natan Schulte (156 lbs.) vs. Marcin Held (155.8 lbs.)

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Movlid Khaibulaev (145.4 lbs.) vs. Lazar Stojadinovic (145.8 lbs.)

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Lance Palmer (145.4 lbs.) vs. Bubba Jenkins (146 lbs.)

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)

Loik Radzhabov (155.4 lbs.) vs. Alexander Martinez (156 lbs.)

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)

Joilton Lutterbach (155.8 lbs.) Vs. Raush Manfio (156 lbs.)

Light-weight Bout (155 lbs.)

Akhmed Aliyev (155.2 lbs.) Vs. Mikhail Odintsov (156.4 lbs.)

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Chris Wade (146 lbs.) vs. Anthony Dizy (145.6 lbs.)

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Jo Sungbin (145.6 lbs.) vs. Tyler Diamond (145.8 lbs.)

Featherweight Bout (145 lbs.)

Brendan Loughnane (146 lbs.) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146 lbs.)