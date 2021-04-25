LATEST

PFL 2: Curtis Millender has waited years to fight Rory – “dream opponent, dream money, dream opportunity”

Avatar
By
Posted on
PFL 2: Curtis Millender has waited years to fight Rory - "dream opponent, dream money, dream opportunity"

The PFL season got here again in sturdy order final week headlined by Clay Collard’s upset of newcomer and former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. In PFL 2, this Friday (April twenty ninth), Curtis Millender takes on former UFC veteran and Bellator champion, Rory MacDonald, as each make their anticipated PFL debuts. We caught up with “Curtious” Curtis Millender, and he’s ecstatic to get within the cage with the previous champ.

“I’m tremendous pumped,” Millender said. “It’s loopy, about 6 years in the past I did an interview, was requested what had been my dream fights, Rory MacDonald was the primary one on that record. I’ve all the time admired his model. All the time thought or not it’s a superb combat,” Millender continued. “Dream opponent, dream cash, dream alternative and I’m sick of dreaming so making an attempt to make all of it actuality.”

Millender has all the time had the brightest lights of MMA on him. A UFC veteran, Bellator MMA veteran, LFA veteran and now PFL debuter. “Curtious” Millender, though watch the total interview for his potential new nickname, is worked up to make the PFL stroll, however it’s simply one other stroll.

“It’s not going to be something I haven’t seen,” Millender instructed MyMMANews. “The nerves, all that stuff, that’s out the window. My seventh combat I walked into Mohegan Solar Enviornment in opposition to Brennan Ward and couldn’t hear something, my cherry was popped that night time,” Millender laughed. “I’m not frightened of something, taking it as a blessing with one aim in thoughts, get the million {dollars}.”

Millender has solely gained 1 of his final 4 fights, given in opposition to prime UFC and Bellator expertise, it is a defining second for the 34 12 months outdated.

“I’ve been on this place earlier than,” Millender started. “The final time I misplaced 3 of my final 4, I went on an 8 combat successful streak. That is the start of that streak, and midway via it I get one million {dollars}.”

Watch the total interview with Curtis Millenderl linked above.

Joe McDonagh

A Boston native, lover of sports activities (sure Boston Sports activities) and MMA. Masking the Northeast regional scene. A contributor with myMMAnews, Cageside Press and Fancied MMA

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
55
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top