PFL 2: Curtis Millender has waited years to fight Rory – “dream opponent, dream money, dream opportunity”

The PFL season got here again in sturdy order final week headlined by Clay Collard’s upset of newcomer and former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. In PFL 2, this Friday (April twenty ninth), Curtis Millender takes on former UFC veteran and Bellator champion, Rory MacDonald, as each make their anticipated PFL debuts. We caught up with “Curtious” Curtis Millender, and he’s ecstatic to get within the cage with the previous champ.

“I’m tremendous pumped,” Millender said. “It’s loopy, about 6 years in the past I did an interview, was requested what had been my dream fights, Rory MacDonald was the primary one on that record. I’ve all the time admired his model. All the time thought or not it’s a superb combat,” Millender continued. “Dream opponent, dream cash, dream alternative and I’m sick of dreaming so making an attempt to make all of it actuality.”

Millender has all the time had the brightest lights of MMA on him. A UFC veteran, Bellator MMA veteran, LFA veteran and now PFL debuter. “Curtious” Millender, though watch the total interview for his potential new nickname, is worked up to make the PFL stroll, however it’s simply one other stroll.

“It’s not going to be something I haven’t seen,” Millender instructed MyMMANews. “The nerves, all that stuff, that’s out the window. My seventh combat I walked into Mohegan Solar Enviornment in opposition to Brennan Ward and couldn’t hear something, my cherry was popped that night time,” Millender laughed. “I’m not frightened of something, taking it as a blessing with one aim in thoughts, get the million {dollars}.”

Millender has solely gained 1 of his final 4 fights, given in opposition to prime UFC and Bellator expertise, it is a defining second for the 34 12 months outdated.

“I’ve been on this place earlier than,” Millender started. “The final time I misplaced 3 of my final 4, I went on an 8 combat successful streak. That is the start of that streak, and midway via it I get one million {dollars}.”

Watch the total interview with Curtis Millenderl linked above.

Joe McDonagh

A Boston native, lover of sports activities (sure Boston Sports activities) and MMA. Masking the Northeast regional scene. A contributor with myMMAnews, Cageside Press and Fancied MMA