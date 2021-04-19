PFL signs deal with Twitter, including training content and more

Twitter has been concerned in quite a lot of sports activities offers, together with streaming a NFL sport in 2016, streaming PGA, MLB and NHL contests since then, and providing alternate digital camera angles and generally evaluation for NASCAR and NBA occasions. Their newest deal is with the Skilled Fighters League, and whereas it’s not for the precise fights (these stay on ESPN’s platforms), there’s some attention-grabbing surrounding content material right here, together with behind-the-scenes coaching content material, stay weigh-ins, and a curated occasion web page. Right here’s extra on that from a launch:

“Twitter and PFL are wanting ahead to advancing the game by delivering a premium viewing expertise to the 550 million MMA followers worldwide,” stated PFL CEO, Peter Murray. “Our partnership with Twitter, the place the place MMA dialog thrives, will deliver followers nearer to the motion by offering premium actual time content material for our international fan base.” By way of the partnership, followers could have insider entry to PFL fighter coaching content material from the common season bubble, stay PFL struggle evening content material, the pre-fight walk-out, real-time highlights, post-event PFL fighter press convention and The Spherical Up – which is a stay feed the place influencers will host a chat with followers throughout industrial breaks whereas they talk about what simply occurred within the fights and what they suppose is but to return. PFL and Twitter can even launch a hashmoji for followers Tweeting concerning the occasion, with the hashtag #PFLMMA. “We’re pumped about our new collaboration with the Skilled Fighters League,” stated TJ Adeshola, Head of U.S. Sports activities Partnerships at Twitter. MMA followers on Twitter are very engaged, they usually’re on the lookout for artistic new methods to expertise struggle content material, immediately inside their timelines. The PFL delivers an progressive product for the MMA group on Twitter — and we stay up for bringing this epic partnership to life.”

The previous couple of years have seen Twitter making a few of these sorts of content material offers that aren’t particularly about stay video games, and that is one other addition to that. The coaching content material and Spherical Up dialogue feed appear significantly notable right here. We’ll see how this deal works out.