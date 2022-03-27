PGA Tour Live, ESPN+, Live Scores, Tea Times, TV Times

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies match play continues from Austin Country Club on Sunday.

There are four contestants left. Dustin Johnson (8) will face Scotty Schaeffler (5), while Corey Connors (36) will face defending champion Kevin Kissner (29).

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action, including pga tour live and on new expanded and expanded coverage ESPN+ , Click here for more information ,

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC). Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC)