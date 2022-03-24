PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Begins Today

Calling all golfers and golf fans. The PGA Tour’s Korn Ferry Tour has made a stop in Lake Charles for this week’s Lake Charles Championship. This is a big time sporting event stopping here in Lake Charles.

For those of you who don’t know about Korn Ferry Tour, we explain it for you. In baseball terms, it’s like the Triple-A of golf or basically the step down to reach the big time which is the PGA Tour where you see it on TV with golfers like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. .

Paris Legends Championship Senior Masters – Day 1 Getty Images

In technical terms, the Krone Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the US-based PGA Tour. The Tour includes professional golfers trying to get on the PGA Tour while some are on the Tour…