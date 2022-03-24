LATEST

PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Begins Today

Posted on
PGA's Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Begins Today

Calling all golfers and golf fans. The PGA Tour’s Korn Ferry Tour has made a stop in Lake Charles for this week’s Lake Charles Championship. This is a big time sporting event stopping here in Lake Charles.

For those of you who don’t know about Korn Ferry Tour, we explain it for you. In baseball terms, it’s like the Triple-A of golf or basically the step down to reach the big time which is the PGA Tour where you see it on TV with golfers like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. .

Getty Images

In technical terms, the Krone Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the US-based PGA Tour. The Tour includes professional golfers trying to get on the PGA Tour while some are on the Tour…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top