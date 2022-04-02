Pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid

Once available in all pharmacies in Quebec, the antiviral used against COVID-19, Paxlovid, can now be prescribed directly by a pharmacist.

Until now, only a doctor or a specialized nurse practitioner could make a prescription for the administration of this drug.

“Expanded access to this drug is good news. Paxlovid constitutes an additional tool at our disposal to reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths among our most vulnerable,” said Christian Dubey, in a Friday press release. Indicated by the Minister of Health and Social Services.

The…