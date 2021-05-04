Pharmacy tech charged with aggravated battery at Hoffman Estates imaging center – Daily Herald

A 41-year-old Deerfield man who police say injected a contrast solution into a patient at a Hoffman Estates imaging center without having the training or license to do so was ordered held on $100,000 bail Tuesday.

Omayr K. Niazi was charged with aggravated battery, forgery and wire fraud. If convicted of the most serious charge, he could face from four to 12 years in prison.

As a condition of his bond, Niazi, who prosecutors say has a pharmacy technician license, may not work in the medical industry, per Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort’s order.

Authorities say the female patient went to Hope Imaging and Medical Center, on the 2500 block of Higgins Road, for a CT scan on Nov. 23. After Niazi injected her with the solution, the patient felt a burning sensation in her arm and subsequently contacted police, said Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Kristina Modesto.

Hoffman Estates police investigated the complaint in cooperation with the National Insurance Crime Bureau and learned Niazi was neither trained nor certified to perform CT scans, according to a police news release. Police also learned he submitted false credentials and submitted reimbursement claims to insurance companies when he was not authorized to do so.

Hope Imaging representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Niazi next appears in court on May 21.