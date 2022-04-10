Phenomenon Chimaev defeats Burns after a heavy fight

Comparing both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev continued his rise by winning his fight against Gilbert Burns in the UFC 273 broadcast on RMC Sport from Saturday to Sunday night.

This was his first major test. And he passed it with flying colors. Incident Khamzat Chimaev (27) defeated Brazilian Gilbert Burns (35) on Saturday night at UFC 273, keeping all his promises on his way to Jacksonville, Florida (broadcast live and exclusively on RMC Sport 2) .

The Chechen-born Swedish fighter won by a unanimous decision of the judges after an insane fight against No. 2 in the UFC welterweight rankings and former challenger to champion Kamaru Osman. Who may well change on the road to Chimaev in the near future. Highly anticipated on each release in comparison to both Khabib…