Phil Collins and Genesis hold final concert

Phil Collins and Genesis performed a final concert at London’s 02 Arena on Saturday night. Collins, who has been battling some health issues, joined keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford to make the announcement. Collins had performed sitting down. The band was touring “The Last Domino? Tour” after a 14-year live hiatus. Collins has spoken out about nerve damage in his hands and said he has had trouble playing the drums. Collins’ son Nick filled in for his father during his recent solo tours. The band performed a total of 23 songs on the final night. Collins became the lead singer of Genesis in 1975. His actress daughter Lily Collins paid tribute to her father on Instagram. an age. To see this last show actually had a memory of one…

