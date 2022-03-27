Phil Collins bids fans an emotional farewell at final concert

Music legend Phil Collins held his last concert amid his ongoing health issues.

Collins was joined by Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for their last show on Saturday Evening 02 in London. Collins, 71, sat down and performed the show and quipped from the crowd that he would now need to find a real job, Daily Mail reported ,

The band reunited for The Last Domino? Travel this year after being postponed due to coronavirus. The tour comes after a hiatus of 14 years of live performances.

Collins has suffered a number of health problems in recent years, including dislocated vertebrae in his neck in 2007 that caused nerve damage in his hands. He has used a cane since 2015, when he had back surgery, and revealed in September that he can “barely grip”…