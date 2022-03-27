Phil Collins bids fans farewell as he makes his last-ever showdown with Genesis amid health battle

Phil Collins bids farewell to his fans as he did his last show with Genesis last night (Saturday 26 March), jokingly saying that he and his bandmates ‘need to find a real job’ now.

Collins’ health is deteriorating Due to an injured vertebra in his upper neck over the past 15 years, which caused nerve damage. He began using a cane to walk in 2017, and now prefers to perform on stage while sitting in a chair – as he has done for Genesis’ last tour, which concluded yesterday at London’s O2 Arena .

The 71-year-old told the crowd: “It’s the last stop on our tour, and it’s the last show for Genesis. After tonight we all have to get real jobs.”

Phil Collins (Credit: Baw Media)