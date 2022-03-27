Phil Collins bids fans farewell as he makes his last show amid health war

Phil Collins told fans at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night that he ‘needs to find a real job’ after an astonishing 55-year musical career
Phil Collins has had his last concert after a long health battle.
The 71-year-old music legend – who can no longer hold drumsticks after his back surgery – performed with Genesis at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.
He bid farewell to his fans and told the crowd that he had to find a real job now.
The group – consisting of Phil as well as keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist-bassist Mike Rutherford – reunited for their tour, The Last Domino, but were forced to cancel a …