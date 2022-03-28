Phil Collins bids farewell at final Genesis concert

live

Music legend Phil Collins has held his final concert in an emotional farewell with Genesis due to his ongoing health issues.

Collins, 71, made the announcement during a performance in London on Saturday with bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks.

The shocking decision potentially puts an end to the Genesis star’s solo show.

Collins, who has suffered multiple health problems in recent years, sat throughout the performance and quipped in good humor to the O2 Arena crowd that he would need to find a “real job.”

The group’s former drummer has struggled with the fall…