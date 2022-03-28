Phil Collins bids farewell to perform with Genesis

It was his 20-year-old son, Nicholas, who was behind the drums. On stage again, Tony Banks (left) and Mike Rutherford, from the original line-up.

Genesis concluded their farewell tour on Saturday 26 March at the O2 Arena in London. A final concert sit by Phil Collins, who can no longer play drums. It was his 20-year-old son, Nicholas, who was behind the drums. On stage again, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, from the original line-up.