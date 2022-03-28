Phil Collins bids farewell to perform with Genesis

Posted
The legendary group’s final concert took place on Saturday 26 March at the O2 Arena in London with Peter Gabriel in the audience.
Genesis concluded their farewell tour on Saturday 26 March at the O2 Arena in London. A final concert sit by Phil Collins, who can no longer play drums. It was his 20-year-old son, Nicholas, who was behind the drums. On stage again, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, from the original line-up.
If 71-year-old Phil Collins was forced to step down, it is because he is “sort of incapacitated” by the intense practice of his instrument, he told the BBC. “My spine…