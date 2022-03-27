Phil Collins emotionally bids fans goodbye as he announces his final live…

Phil Collins has announced that he has played his last live show with Genesis – and potentially as a solo artist as well – in the band’s latest gig.

The 71-year-old music icon made the announcement while performing with Genesis at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday (March 26).

Phil Collins – who recently said he could not hold drumsticks after surgery on his back – waved goodbye to his fans and told the crowd that he had to take a “real job” now.

Genesis is reunited for them Last Domino? The world tour, and a series of gigs in the band had to be canceled last year due to a covid outbreak.

Phil’s daughter – actor Lily Collins – paid tribute to her father after seeing the gig.

He wrote on it…