Phil Collins, Genesis Bid Farewell to Touring with Final London Show – Deadline

Genesis will not rerun it, which was billed as their final concert on Saturday night at London’s 02 Arena.

Phil Collins, the group’s former drummer, was joined by keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford. Collins, age 71 and increasingly frail with back and hip issues, sat full center. He was in good humour, though, at one point reportedly joking that he would now need to find a real job after the band’s demise.

Genesis’ “The Last Domino? Tour” came after a 14-year live performance hiatus. It was also postponed during the pandemic. The group’s final tour included concerts in the UK last September and the final in North America The fall, culminating with another 14 concerts in Europe and the UK.

