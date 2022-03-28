Phil Collins jokes he’ll need to get a real job as he bids goodbye to the Genesis show in the finale

Phil Collins has raised fears for his health after performing his last concert with Genesis.

The rock legend, who previously said he could “barely hold a drumstick” after suffering a spinal injury in 2007, performed with his band at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (26 March).

The concert was billed as the band’s last together and Collins saw his fans say goodbye.

Appearing on stage in a wheelchair to sing and play the tambourine, the 71-year-old joked that he had to take a “real job” now.

Collins was joined on stage by his bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, while his son Nick, a regular drummer for the band Better Strangers, replaced his father on the drum kit.

The concert was Genesis’ final show the last dominoes The tour, which was done …