Phil Collins leaves the stage due to health problems

Genesis – in addition to Phil, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist-turned-bassist Mike Rutherford – had announced a reunion for The Last Domino? Tour, after a 14-year absence from the stage, but last year they canceled several dates due to the Covid-19.

During the tour, Collins appeared weak and exhausted, performed sitting, unable to even use his cane to walk. “I don’t do anything,” he explained to The Guardian a while back. “I don’t train to sing at home, not at all. Rehearsal is practice. My health changes things, doing shows changes things.”

In an interview with the BBC he recalled his disappointment and a dream to perform with his son Nicholas: “I want to play with him on stage, but I can barely hold a toothpick in my hand”, .. .