Phil Collins says goodbye to fans after final performance with Genesis

By brent furdick,



5 hours ago



Phil Collins bids farewell to fans after his final performance with Genesis, closing the book on a rock journey that began in the late 1960s and expanded for the next six decades.

On Saturday, March 26, Collins and Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks performed at London’s O2 Arena, the final show of the band’s The Last Domino Tour.

The tour has been very sweet to fans, with Collins providing the lead vocals while seated in a chair on stage; Collins has been battling health problems for more than a decade, beginning when he amputated his spine during a Genesis 2007 reunion tour. The ensuing complications have him sitting while singing, and preventing him from playing the drums and piano (his …