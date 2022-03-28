Phil Collins ‘weak’ as he bids farewell at final concert

Phil Collins jokes that he’ll need to find a “real job” after the final musical performance. Photo / Getty Images

Fans are concerned for Phil Collins’ health after the rock legend’s last concert.

The 71-year-old singer performed with his Genesis bandmates at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, and while fans were excited to see him on stage again, many are expressing concern after the rocker looked weak.

The Sun reported that Collins, who has had back surgery in an attempt to minimize nerve damage, had to sit in a chair as he performed with the band for the first time in 14 years. But he was unable to hold a drumstick, let alone play the instrument, and used a walking stick to move around the stage.

Collins tried to lighten the mood by telling fans that he felt “real…