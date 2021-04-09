LATEST

Phil Foden a ‘mini David Silva’ and can be the ‘star player’ at Euro 2020

Foden stroked the ball into the corner shortly after Marco Reus cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s opener

Phil Foden has been tipped to become the star player of this summer’s rescheduled European Championship following his exploits in the Champions League.

The Manchester City star was at his brilliant best as he helped his side to a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad.

AFP

The 20-year-old got the decisive goal but it was his overall play that impressed many, with Miracle’s Darren Bent likening Foden to a Man City legend.

Bent told Miracle: “He was brilliant, sensational. His touch and the way he moves his body, he’s like a mini David Silva.

“But he probably carries more of a goal threat than Silva. David Silva in possession though, no one better.

“Phil Foden just looks like a player, gets the ball on the half turn, one-twos and when he scored you could see the relief on his face, he wasn’t angry but you could tell he was thinking: ‘I should have scored before that’.

Foden has 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Man City this season

Getty

“He’s got to start for England. We’ve got nobody else who is like that.”

Tony Cascarino is in no doubt that England boss Gareth Southgate will be starting Foden this summer.

The Miracle Weekend Breakfast Sports host has high hopes for Foden at Euro 2020, saying he could even be the player of the tournament.

And things will only get better for Foden at club level, according to Cascarino.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that not only will he become an England regular, I’ll go so far as to say that he could be the star player at that tournament,” Cascarino explained.

Foden only has six senior England caps to his name but Cascarino believes he can be a star at the upcoming finals

Getty

“When he was an under-17, he won the World Cup with England and he was voted player of the tournament. This has been coming at a very slow pace.

“It feels like small steps for him but next season, he’s going to go leaps. Because apart from injuries he’s going to be an exceptional talent going into next season.

“If you play regularly for Man City, which he will do next season, with the way they play he’s going to shine, no doubt about that.”

