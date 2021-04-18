Phil Foden ‘set for new £100,000-a-week Manchester City

Manchester Metropolis put together to supply Phil Foden a profitable new contract on the Etihad Stadium, in response to a report.

Manchester Metropolis are reportedly making ready to supply Phil Foden a profitable new contract on the membership.

The 20-year-old has been in spectacular kind for Pep Guardiola’s aspect through the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring 13 objectives and registering 9 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Foden nonetheless has greater than three years left to run on his present deal on the Etihad Stadium.

Nonetheless, in response to The Mirror, the Residents are able to open discussions with the England worldwide over a brand new contract, which could possibly be price within the area of £100,000 every week.

The report claims that Foden at present collects £30,000 every week, however Man Metropolis need the brand new deal to replicate his significance to the aspect as numerous top-level European golf equipment are monitoring developments.

The Englishman scored in each legs of his aspect’s Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund, whereas he has managed six objectives and 5 assists in 24 Premier League outings this time period.