Philadelphia 76ers to sign Anthony Tolliver

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to sign veteran Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract, seeking bench depth as they prepare for a playoff run, according to multiple reports.

Tolliver, 6-8, 240 pounds, has not played this season but Philadelphia hopes he hasn’t lost his 3-point touch. A career 37.3% shooter, Tolliver knocked down 41.5% in 13 games for Memphis, his most recent stop during 2019-20.

He will join his 11th NBA team with Philadelphia.

The power forward position is handled by Tobias Harris and Mike Scott, so 76ers coach Doc Rivers isn’t promising big amounts of playing time.

“I don’t know about minutes unless you want me to bench Tobias or somebody like that,” Rivers said. “Just joining the team hopefully soon and I don’t even know that answer. Maybe in Dallas and if not probably right when we return home from them.”

The 76ers were at Oklahoma City on Saturday night and will travel to Dallas for a Monday game against the Mavericks.

