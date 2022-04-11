Philadelphia 76ers Will Open 2022 NBA Playoff vs Toronto Raptors

2022 nba The playoffs are about to start in a few weeks. After finishing the 2021–2022 NBA season with a 51–31 record, Philadelphia 76ers has made it to the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Moving into Sunday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons, the Sixers had the opportunity to advance up the Eastern Conference standings.

Since they were seeded fourth, trailing the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, a win over Detroit and Boston’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies could have allowed the Sixers to gain a lower-ranked opponent for the first round. Playoff.

But the Celtics had no problem removing the grizzlies with shorter staff on Sunday night. So, Philadelphia’s shorthand 118-106 victory over the Pistons did the team nothing…