Philadelphia Eagles signs Olympic handicap player and former Oregon Ducks WR Devon Allen to 3-year deal

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles on Friday signed Olympic handicap player and former Oregon Ducks receiver Devon Allen to a three-year contract.

Allen, 27, hasn’t played football since 2016 when he was with the Ducks. He paused his football career to pursue track and field and did quite well in that pursuit, placing fifth and fourth in the 110m hurdles at the last two Olympics.

Allen caught the attention of scouts at Oregon’s pro day earlier this month when he ran an unofficial 4.35-second 40-yard dash. This led to a tour with the Eagles and then eventually a three-year deal, which is a standard contract for no-draft free agents.

Devon Allen had 54 receptions for 919 yards and eight touchdowns in 29 games for the Oregon Ducks. Joe Robbins / Getty Images

