Philadelphia Flyers hold on for rare win against Boston Bruins

Philadelphia Flyers hold on for rare win against Boston Bruins

Apr 10, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Craig Smith (12) battles for the puck against Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) and defenseman Ivan Provorov (9) in the first period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist and the host Philadelphia Flyers kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Couturier added one goal apiece for the Flyers, who pulled within four points of the Bruins in the East. The Flyers have played two more games than the Bruins.

James van Riemsdyk contributed two assists and Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 30 saves.

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored goals for the Bruins, who lost to the Flyers for just the second time in eight meetings this season.

Craig Smith had two assists and Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who had won his first two NHL starts, finished with 20 saves.

The Bruins jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 5:38 of the first period when Bergeron took advantage of a Philadelphia turnover and ripped a wrist shot past Elliott. Eight of Bergeron’s 16 goals this season have come against the Flyers.

Konecny pounced on a rebound and tied the game at 11:51 of the first with his ninth goal.

Philadelphia went ahead 2-1 at 17:46 of the first when Gostisbehere redirected a shot by Konecny on the power play.

Soon after the Bruins had a power play killed off, DeBrusk equalized at 2-2 at 11:45 of the second.

The Flyers came out aggressive in the third with a couple of quick shots, which Swayman turned aside.

Boston then responded with four straight shots, including a couple off Philly turnovers, but couldn’t capitalize.

The Flyers regained the lead at 3-2 when Couturier scored at 6:59, his 12th goal of the season.

The Bruins received a power play at 8:10 after Kevin Hayes was whistled for cross-checking David Pastrnak. They weren’t able to generate much offensive pressure on their third power play and still trailed by one goal.

Swayman was pulled for an extra skater with 1:01 remaining but the Flyers held on for the victory.

–Field Level Media

