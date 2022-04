Philippe Bond was arrested by the Sorte du Québec (SQ) in Rivire-du-Loup on 30 March and failed a breathalyzer test. The comedian and radio host will appear at the local courthouse on Monday.

johann fournier sun

In information filed at the Rivire-du-Loup courthouse, it is written that the person’s blood “alcohol level in his blood exceeds the legal limit of 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood…”