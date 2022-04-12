Philip Boseman, humanitarian genius and independent producer

IExtraordinarily lively, people-loving, very attentive, with a caustic sense of humor. » When Bernard Focarol, director of the Royal Theater of La Monnie from 1992 to 2007, Philippe Bosman (see opposite), a clarity: a lust for life, a passion and a humanism that shines through in his work and which speaks to a consensus that People knew him. A prominent figure in contemporary music, the composer died overnight after a short illness from Sunday to Monday. He was 85 years old.