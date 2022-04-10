Philip Jose to Title Cracker: “Kevin De Bruyne Will Be Even More Fabulous at Liverpool” | Premier League

In the late afternoon, many football fans will be watching the matchless title smasher between Manchester City and Liverpool. Anything is possible with only 1 point difference between the two teams. Play Sports commentator Philippe Juice looks ahead.
Would like to repeat the match at Anfield
We call on Philippe Juice in the final hours before the Premier League cracker between Man City and Liverpool. A match that many people are eagerly waiting for.
“I really hope we see a similar match again like at Anfield a few months ago (in October). That match really had it all. Both teams tapped, but bounced back at the right time. Then this Finished at 2-2.”
“After that game, the gap between the two teams increased to 14 points, but Liverpool still had 2 make-up games…
Read Full News