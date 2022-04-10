Philip Jose to Title Cracker: “Kevin De Bruyne Will Be Even More Fabulous at Liverpool” | Premier League

We call on Philippe Juice in the final hours before the Premier League cracker between Man City and Liverpool. A match that many people are eagerly waiting for.

“I really hope we see a similar match again like at Anfield a few months ago (in October). That match really had it all. Both teams tapped, but bounced back at the right time. Then this Finished at 2-2.”

“After that game, the gap between the two teams increased to 14 points, but Liverpool still had 2 make-up games…