The French media are sure: the calf drowned for Philippe Clement. The coach would be fired from AS Monaco after the season. But is his next club already known?

Philippe Clément was able to postpone Hatchett for a while by winning against PSG just before the international break, but the postponement is not an adjustment. French newspapers announced – after the season – the resignation of the AS Monaco coach.

And Paul Gesens loves to read it. After all, the president of Antwerp FC sees Clement as the man who de great old lead to the national title. Stock number one already puts the proverbial finger on Clement’s pulse.

