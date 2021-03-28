Philips Smart Tv 8200 ,7600 Price In India Launch Date Full Features Specifications & Range

The most popular and advanced technological electronic device manufacturing company Philips has launched its 10 brand new Smart TVs and all these models are the next Smart TVs of 2021 Philips smart TV range in the Indian market and all the TVs comes with different screen sizes with the support of HDR10+ and Dolby audio experience. The brand new TVs comes with several series which are that 8200, 7600, 6900, and 6800 in which the TVs Philips smart TV 8200 and 6900 series supports Android TV while the 7600 and 6800 series contains exclusive SAPHI Smart OS. The Android TV versions contain voice assistant such as Google with the support of control smart devices while the operating system such as SAPHI supports the app of Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube.
Philips TV 8200, 7600, 6900, and 6800 Series Price:
- Philips TV 8200 Series 70-inch (70PUT8215): Rs. 1,49,990
- Philips TV 8200 Series 65-inch (65PUT8215): Rs. 1,19,990
- Philips TV 8200 Series 55-inch (55PUT8215): Rs. 89,990
- Philips TV 8200 Series 50-inch (50PUT8215): Rs. 79,990
- Philips TV 7600 Series 58-inch (58PUT7605): Rs. 89,990
- Philips TV 7600 Series 50-inch (50PUT7605): Rs. 69,990
- Philips TV 6900 Series 43-inch (43PFT6915): Rs. 44,990
- Philips TV 6900 Series 32-inch (32PHT6915): Rs. 27,990
- Philips TV 6800 Series 43-inch (43PFT6815): Rs. 35,990
- Philips TV 6800 Series 32-inch (32PHT6815): Rs. 21,990
Philips TV 8200 Series Specifications
The first on the list is the Philips TV 8200 series which contains the display of 4K UHD with carrying the design of a borderless with the support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content. Apart from this, the TVs supports the Google Assistant in which it can easily access Google Play along with Philips TV App Gallery and the TVs comes powered by P5 Picture Perfect Engine.
Also, the smart TVs support the Chromecast where you can easily connect your respective smartphone for seeing the videos or photos of your phone with the connectivity of Bluetooth which is suitable for connecting several devices such as soundbars and headphones.
Philips TV 7600 Series Specifications
The second on the list is the Philips TV 7600 series which runs on the operating system of SAPHI Smart OS in which the apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube along with the Miracast. The smart TVs supports the display of 4K UHD with supporting the HDR10+ support and have Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos and also there is a Bluetooth in the TV for wireless devices.
Philips TV 6900 Series Specifications
The thrid in the list is Philips TV 6900 Series which also supports the Android TV with teh support of Google Assistant as same as the 8200 series with teh audio support of Dolby Digital Plus with the technology of Pixel Plus HD display. The smart Tv also supports the built-in Chromecast by which the suer can easily connect their smartphone.
Philips TV 6800 Series Specifications
The Philips TV 6800 Series supports the display resolution of HD and full-HD variants with the operating system of SAPHI Smart OS and praised to have a interregnum of several than 20 milliseconds by HDMI and with this, the user will get Miracast which is suitable for the mirroring the screen through your Android smartphone. Stay tuned with us.