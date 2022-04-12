Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Apologizes After Errors, ‘I Hate This Place’ Comment

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm let his emotions get the better of him after a flawed start in Monday night’s game against the Mets. When his frustration level reached its peak, he made a pointed comment that drew fans from the city of Philadelphia and the team.

After making three errors in the first two innings of the game, Bohm eventually corrected the ship on a regular ground ball from New York’s Starling Marte in the top of the second. He comfortably threw at first base to record second place in the first innings and was met with a somewhat sarcastic standing ovation from Phillies loyalists.

After the play the cameras flashed to Bohm and showed him say a few words Regarding the reaction from the crowd.

“I hate it…