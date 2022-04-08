Phillies announce 2022 Opening Day lineup vs.

It’s time to go to the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies.

A year after winning 82 games and missing the playoffs for a 10th season, the Phillies are looking to end the longest active playoff drought in the National League.

The team that will try to end that drought is officially announced ahead of Philadelphia’s opening day’s game against the A.

Here’s the 2022 Phillies opening day roster, with 28 members instead of the usual 26. That will be the case for at least a few weeks due to shorter spring training as a result of the off-season lockdown.

Pitchers (15): Left-handed players – Jose Alvarado, Bailey Falter, Brad Hand, Damon Jones, Christopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez. Right-handed players – Conor Brogdon, Ceranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin, Juris Familia, Kyle …