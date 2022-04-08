Phillies Opening Day lineup: Bryson Stott on 3B, JT Realmuto in 2-hole

The Phillies’ opening day lineup is over.

Bryson Stott, who outperformed Alec Bohm in spring training, will make his major league debut as a third baseman on the Phils’ first day.

And it is JT Realmuto in the two-hole, a point of interest in the batting order, given the clear preference Joe Girardi showed in spring training to lead Kyle Schwarber, with Bryce Harper third and Nick Castellanos fourth. .

Here’s the lineup for Game 1 of 162 against Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas:

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. JT Realmuto, C

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Nick Castellanos, DH

5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

6. Didi Gregorius, SS

7. Jean Segura, 2B

8. Bryson Stott, 3B

9. Matt Weirling, CF

Aaron Nola, SP

It will be interesting to see if Mickey Moniac gets the nod on day one at the centre…