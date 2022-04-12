Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm says ‘I hate this place’ about Philadelphia, lives to tell the story. this is the loop

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm put that theory to the test on Monday night, when the Phils opened a three-game set against the upcoming New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Bohm, a third-year fielder still finding his way into the show, made three errors in the first three innings at third base, a disastrous start for a player trying to win the starting job. In the blink of an eye, the Phillies went 3-0 down to rival the Mets, though none of them…