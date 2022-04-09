Phillies vs. Athletics: Kyle Schwarber sets tone in Phils’ opening day win

It took Phillies fans seven pitches to fall in love with Kyle Schwarber.

The slugging leadoff man went deep into his first at-bat with his new club on Friday afternoon.

The Phillies never let go of the lead provided by Schwarber and began the 2022 season with a 9–5 victory over the Oakland A in front of a sold out crowd of 44,232 at Citizens Bank Park.

The leadoff spot was a big problem for the Phils in 2021. He had a .302 on-base percentage there, the second worst among the majors. Management went out and signed Schwarber to a four-year, $79 million contract with the idea that he would bring skill and power to the spot.

One game in the new season, that’s all.

In addition to his leadoff homer, which came on a 3-2 pitch from Oakland starter Frankie Montas, Schwarber walked and sang…