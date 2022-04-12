Phillies Win One For Alec Bohm Who Really Doesn’t Hate This Place – NBC10 Philadelphia

The Phillies scored a win for Bohmer, who really doesn’t hate this sleepy place originally appeared NBC Sports Philadelphia

Alec Bohm may hate this place, but he is better loved by his teammates as he turned the New York Mets 5-4 on Monday night by scoring five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn it into something big. ,

Bohm had a nightmare night at third base for the Phillies. He made three mistakes in throwing. He also made five successful plays on the field but the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 22,317 could not get past the errors. So when Bohm made one of those successful plays in the second inning, he was greeted with mock cheers.

It didn’t sit well with him.

Television cameras caught Bohm admiring shortstop Didi…