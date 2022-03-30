Phoenix in the top four | RNZ News

Wellington Phoenix beat Brisbane Roars 3-0 to jump to fourth place on the A-League ladder.

For the first time in five years, Phoenix took three points from Queensland.

Phoenix stunned Moreton Daly Stadium in Radcliffe thanks to second-half goals from two of the club’s academy products and excellent goalkeeping performances from captain Ollie Sell.

After leading 1–0 at halftime courtesy of his own goal, the Knicks took charge early in the second half, with Ben Wayne scoring his third goal in four games, before Ben Old scored his fledgling first. Bar returned to the net. Livelihood.

Sell ​​then ensured Wellington secured their third clean sheet of the A-League season with a brilliant save in the final half…