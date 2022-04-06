Phoenix Sons set franchise record with 63rd win over LA Lakers

The Phoenix Suns have been a major center of excellence throughout the season. They have been the most consistent team, even winning with their stars occasionally injured or ill.

The squad appeared to be “out of their game” early in the season, when Phoenix walked out of the gate with a 1–3 record. That was, until earlier this week, when the Suns dropped consecutive games for the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder.

But while back on the floor of their house tonight, and with LeBron James sitting outside, the Sons won’t allow history to deny them any more.

Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers, breaking their season win record

The Sons entered tonight’s bout and naturally looked a bit unsuccessful after their two straight losses. Said game basically…