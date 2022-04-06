Phoenix Suns fourth teammate Chris Paul helps set franchise record for victory

Phoenix Suns fourth teammate Chris Paul helps set franchise record for victory

Phoenix’s 121-110 . After Chris Paul has even more recognition that he makes players and teams better Tuesday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center.

The 12-time All-Star is now the only player in NBA history to be part of four teams setting the franchise record for wins in a single season.

2007-08 New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans – 56-26.

2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers – 57-25.

2017-18 Houston Rockets – 65-17.

2021-22 Phoenix Suns – 63-16.

April 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, United States of America; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) during the first quarter at Footprint Center.

“That’s all well and good. It would be nice to have a championship with everyone,” said Paul. “That’s the goal, that’s what we’re working towards. I don’t take it lightly. However, because it’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of hard work that goes into sports and competition year after year. Ultimately at the end of the day ,…


Read Full News