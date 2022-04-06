Phoenix Suns fourth teammate Chris Paul helps set franchise record for victory

Phoenix’s 121-110 . After Chris Paul has even more recognition that he makes players and teams better Tuesday night win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center.

The 12-time All-Star is now the only player in NBA history to be part of four teams setting the franchise record for wins in a single season.

2007-08 New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans – 56-26.

2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers – 57-25.

2017-18 Houston Rockets – 65-17.

2021-22 Phoenix Suns – 63-16.

“That’s all well and good. It would be nice to have a championship with everyone,” said Paul. “That’s the goal, that’s what we’re working towards. I don’t take it lightly. However, because it’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of hard work that goes into sports and competition year after year. Ultimately at the end of the day ,…