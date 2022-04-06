Phoenix Suns knock Lakers out of playoffs; Set new franchise win record

The Phoenix Suns set a franchise win record as they eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers from playoff contention.

Devin Booker and Phoenix Sun The loss in last year’s NBA Finals was not taken lightly. The Sons used this as inspiration and that’s why they have the best record in the NBA at 63-16. The Phoenix also knocked out LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers from the race for the playoffs.

Not something that King James gets used to.

The 2021–22 Phoenix Suns set a new franchise record of 63 wins and three games to count. Prior to this, the 1992–93 and 2004–05 teams were tied for the franchise record. The Phoenix is ​​eight games ahead of the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, who themselves are in quite a season.

Head coach Monty Williams and Sons Front Office have done a great job…