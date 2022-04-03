Phoenix Suns’ Michal Bridges is on top of the NBA’s DPOY betting odds

It’s no secret that Phoenix Suns forward Mikael Bridges is one of the best defenders in the NBA, but betting odds currently have the third-best chance of stealing the league’s Defensive Player of the Year title.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bridges places the odds of +390, +135 behind Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo at +270.

The Suns have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA at 106.6, behind only the Golden State Warriors’ mark of 106.1, According to NBA.com,

Bridge is usually assigned the opposing team’s best player on a nightly basis and is currently third on the team in the Steels with 1.2 per game.

The do-it-all forward is also in first place in the league for 2,736 minutes and is second…