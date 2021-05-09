Photo-Prem Marathi Movie Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

A unique kind of story is currently streaming on the popular OTT platform which grabs the attention of the spectators and the critics as well. Just like its title the story of the movie is also unique. Yes you are guessing right we are talking about “Photo-Prem”, the title is really interesting to listen to. Most of the viewers already watched the movie but those who do not watch it yet and want to know all the details of the movie. In this blog, they will get all the relevant information of the series along with the reviews and the streaming platform.

Photo-Prem Marathi Movie On Amazon Prime Video

The movie is already released on the OTT platform on Friday,7th May 2021, and already receiving numerous loves from the side of the audience. The movie is a refreshing Marathi comedy, drama. The movie is directed by Gayatri Patil and Aditya Rathi who is also the writer of this movie. The star cast of the movie are as follow:-

Neena Kulkarni played the leading role in this movie as Maee

Amita Khopkar played the role of Akka

Vikas Hande played the role of Mr. Kulkarni

Chaitrali Rode played the role of Shantabai

Sameer Dharmadhikari played the role of The photographer

Storyline of Photo-Prem

The genre of the movie is based on comedy-drama and the story revolves around Maee who is a traditional housewife, who attends a funeral and she observes that in these cases like people are often looking for a perfect snapshot of the expired to put up in their journey. She feels that as photophobia, she won’t be able to click a satisfactory photo of herself until she gets demise. This creates a fear inside her that she will be ignored by future generations as they will be unable to associate with her without a picture. Scared, she commences on a journey to defeat her fear of photography and click a good shot. It is interesting to watch that people are able to connect with the story.

Release Date and Streaming Platform

The movie is already available on Amazon Prime App which was released on 7th May 2021 and it is a Maratha movie but English subtitles are also available in it. The trailer of the movie is also available on the Youtube channel which gained 130,866 views along with 2.8 k likes. The movie was also praised by the Pune International Film Festival committee to get a nomination in the category of Best Marathi Film.