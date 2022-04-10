Photos - Brigitte Macron: Jeans, ascot and white jacket... her stunning look to vote for!

Traveling to the four corners of France this Sunday, April 10, all candidates have now voted during first round Presidential election K. Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron chose to go to the polling station in Le Touquet. Photo of presidential-candidate’s mate looking together chic and comfortable : blue jeans, navy blue patent pump, spotless mantle symmetry effect and playing on an adorable miniature handbags,

The day before, the wife of the current tenant of the Elysee had been immortalized.walk in the fresh air In the streets of Le Touquet….