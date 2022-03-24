LATEST

Photos: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium fire

DENVER (KDVR) — Black smoke could be seen at Empower Field as a fire broke out at Mile High Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Denver Fire quickly brought the fire under control and continued to control and clear the area.

“A small fire has been brought under control in a construction area near the East Club lounge at Empower Field in Mile High. @denver_fire, That area of ​​the stadium was immediately evacuated as a precaution and there were no casualties. Denver Fire tweeted,

Captured photos and videos show the extent of the damage and location in the stadium:

  • Firefighters at the site of a fire at Empower Field in Mile High, the Denver Broncos home on March 24, 2022. (KDVR)
  • Firefighters at the scene of a fire at Empower Field in Mile High
    Firefighters at the site of the fire at Empower Field located at Mile High…

