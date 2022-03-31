Photos: Northern Lights in Upper America May Continue This Week

While clouds obscured many possible viewing areas, aurora reports came from across the northern United States, including Washington state, Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota.

photographer kevin palmer Captured the light show around 10 p.m. at Tongue River Reservoir in Decker, Mont. “In a decade of aurora viewing, these were some of the best reds I’ve ever seen. Normally red is only visible to the camera, but these colors can be easily seen with the naked eye,” Palmer wrote Feather Spaceweathergallery.com Website.