Photos of Hina Khan surfaced from the set of music video, look viral

Actress Hina Khan, who is famous through the small screen, is not an identity for any identity today. For information, let us know that nowadays, except television, she has started working in films and web series and her acting and beauty people are crazy.

These days, Hina Khan is busy shooting for the shooting music video Patthar Varghee.

Recently, Hina Khan is looking viral in this music video cassette, in which she looks very stylish in a blue color dress and in terms of beauty she is no less than an angel that you see in these pictures. Can do

This music video of them is going to be released soon, which everyone is eagerly waiting for.