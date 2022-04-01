Photos of Snow in Brussels

TookThat snow is back in the capital. Several centimeters of snow fell in Brussels this morning.

For the rest of the country, the far west will see some sunshine during the afternoon, while the east will see winter rains. The thermometer will reach -2 degrees in Hautes-Fagnes, +4 degrees in the center and +6 degrees on the coast. The north-easterly wind will become very strong inland and will remain strong over the coast. Gusts can reach 50 to 60 km/h inland and 70 km/h by sea. The IRM has also issued a Yellow Alert for wind along the coast.